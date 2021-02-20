Coca-Cola European Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Down 0.4%

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (LON:CCEP)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.55 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.78 ($0.57). 10,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 1,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.95 ($0.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.59. The stock has a market cap of £195.46 million and a P/E ratio of 40.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

