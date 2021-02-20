Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,776 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $66,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

