Coinlancer (CL) Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 54.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $481,562.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinlancer Token Profile

CL is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

