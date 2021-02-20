CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $208.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.78 or 0.00792169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00041654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00057569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.79 or 0.04705568 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

