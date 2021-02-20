Color Platform Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 62.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $5,674.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,893.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.89 or 0.01211040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.42 or 0.00408668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00030076 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003529 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006227 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.