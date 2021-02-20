Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 316,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of CMA traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. 1,017,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,149. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

