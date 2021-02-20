Comparing Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) & LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brinker International and LiveXLive Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.08 billion 1.06 $24.40 million $1.71 41.89 LiveXLive Media $38.66 million 8.84 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -6.57

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than LiveXLive Media. LiveXLive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 0.67% -12.26% 2.62% LiveXLive Media -78.54% N/A -56.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brinker International and LiveXLive Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 8 14 0 2.64 LiveXLive Media 0 0 5 0 3.00

Brinker International currently has a consensus price target of $56.15, indicating a potential downside of 21.61%. LiveXLive Media has a consensus price target of $6.29, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given LiveXLive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than Brinker International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Brinker International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brinker International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brinker International beats LiveXLive Media on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

