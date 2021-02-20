Compound (COMP) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $448.86 or 0.00805192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $389.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,624,765 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

