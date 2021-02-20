Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,783,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,003,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

SWK opened at $175.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.14 and a 200 day moving average of $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.