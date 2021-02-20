Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

