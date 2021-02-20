Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.67 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $335.42 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $434.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.18 and a 200-day moving average of $366.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

