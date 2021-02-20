Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $9.26 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 3.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $128.79. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

