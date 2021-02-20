Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post $67.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $69.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $275.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.29 million to $278.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $290.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $294.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.65 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51.

In other news, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $43,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,661. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $254,399. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

