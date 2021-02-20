Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.00

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and traded as low as $60.00. Computer Services shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 8,003 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSVI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Services during the third quarter worth $136,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Services during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Computer Services by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

