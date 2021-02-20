Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 62.8% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $38,161.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,523.27 or 0.99907914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038525 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.10 or 0.00518064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.03 or 0.00800759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.00267126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00134532 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,539,409 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,150 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

