Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report sales of $69.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.19 million to $72.20 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $73.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $306.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $310.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $319.90 million, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $325.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.85 million.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $363.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

