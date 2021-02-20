Constellation Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.29 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $35.29 million and $1.49 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.03 or 0.00778604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00037519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00056143 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041108 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.99 or 0.04626383 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

