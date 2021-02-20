Content Value Network (CVNT) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $3.00 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.23 or 0.00836001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00038709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00056807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.19 or 0.04854499 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00018286 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

CVNT is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

