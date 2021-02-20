CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading 51% Higher Over Last Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $45,932.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 51% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00084887 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.00225204 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

