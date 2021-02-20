Contrasting AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) & Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdvanSix and Danimer Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix $1.30 billion 0.62 $41.35 million $1.43 19.94 Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of AdvanSix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of AdvanSix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSix and Danimer Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix 1.50% 4.17% 1.37% Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AdvanSix and Danimer Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00

AdvanSix currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.85%. Danimer Scientific has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.71%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than AdvanSix.

Summary

AdvanSix beats Danimer Scientific on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capra, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Danimer Scientific

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc.

