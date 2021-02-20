Contrasting PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) & Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Inhibitor Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and PPD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A PPD $4.03 billion 3.20 $47.82 million $0.98 37.65

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02% PPD 0.21% -11.06% 2.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inhibitor Therapeutics and PPD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A PPD 0 0 16 0 3.00

PPD has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential downside of 5.69%. Given PPD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PPD beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About PPD

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.