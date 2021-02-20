Contrasting Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) & RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A RadNet -0.98% -2.72% -0.37%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zicix and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00

RadNet has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.02%. Given RadNet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than Zicix.

Risk and Volatility

Zicix has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zicix and RadNet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.15 billion 0.82 $14.76 million $0.29 63.59

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Zicix.

Summary

RadNet beats Zicix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zicix Company Profile

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. The company was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

