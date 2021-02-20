Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Trading Up 4.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) shares were up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. Approximately 854,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$5.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.77.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.