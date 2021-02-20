Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Shares Up 5.8%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.41 and last traded at $59.41. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSNVY. Berenberg Bank cut Corbion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Corbion in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.28.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

