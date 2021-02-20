CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.01 Million

Equities analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to post $92.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.67 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $417.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.34 million to $422.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $480.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.25 million to $502.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CPLG opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 38.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 38.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

