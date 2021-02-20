CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.01 Million

Equities analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to post $92.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.67 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $417.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.34 million to $422.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $480.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.25 million to $502.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 38.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 38.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CorePoint Lodging
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
