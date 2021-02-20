CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average of $123.43.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

