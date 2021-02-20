Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.54

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $11.85. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 613,797 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 299,487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

