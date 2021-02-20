Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

