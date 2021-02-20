Cosmos Price Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Cosmos has a market cap of $5.01 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.81 or 0.00041675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,928.72 or 0.99634652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00131902 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003479 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,335,653 coins and its circulating supply is 210,551,050 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

