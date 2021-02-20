COTI Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. COTI has a market cap of $129.05 million and approximately $118.09 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00465179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00091492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00077290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00398132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00026883 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

