CoTrader (COT) Market Cap Reaches $3.03 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $81,876.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.97 or 0.00832834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00038461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00043123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.35 or 0.04787066 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

