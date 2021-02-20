COVA (COVA) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. COVA has a market capitalization of $924,431.52 and $85,374.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.00833701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.38 or 0.04810850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018258 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

