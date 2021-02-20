Cream Finance Price Hits $175.74 on Top Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $175.74 or 0.00315181 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $108.32 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.86 or 0.00460669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00076656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.77 or 0.00392351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026356 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

