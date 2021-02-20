Cred Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Cred has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $5.87 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.81 or 0.00770315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00056747 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.78 or 0.04639436 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.