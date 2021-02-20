Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (NYSEARCA:FEUL) Shares Up 0%

Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (NYSEARCA:FEUL) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.48 and last traded at $92.48. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.46.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.94% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

