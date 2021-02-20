CROAT Price Reaches $0.0029 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. CROAT has a market cap of $244,246.14 and approximately $502.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,492,591 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

