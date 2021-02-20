Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,248.44

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021


Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,248.44 ($81.64) and traded as high as GBX 6,574 ($85.89). Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) shares last traded at GBX 6,462 ($84.43), with a volume of 292,630 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,131.82 ($67.05).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,486.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,248.44. The firm has a market cap of £9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

