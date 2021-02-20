Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,248.44

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,248.44 ($81.64) and traded as high as GBX 6,574 ($85.89). Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) shares last traded at GBX 6,462 ($84.43), with a volume of 292,630 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,131.82 ($67.05).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,486.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,248.44. The firm has a market cap of £9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

