CrowdWiz Reaches Market Capitalization of $926,894.69 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $926,894.69 and $1,972.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CrowdWiz Profile

WIZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,496,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,196,189 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

