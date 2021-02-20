Crown 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,765.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. Crown has a market cap of $4.00 million and $16,765.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,869.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.79 or 0.01207674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.24 or 0.00411890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00030398 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003471 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006117 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,613,115 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.