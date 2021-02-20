Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Crown Castle International worth $89,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

