Crown (CRW) Market Cap Hits $3.97 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $15,208.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,610,093 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

