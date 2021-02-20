Crust Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.18 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $12.64 or 0.00022578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $20.51 million and $2.18 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000534 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 127.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

