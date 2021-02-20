Crypto Village Accelerator Tops One Day Trading Volume of $519,285.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $519,285.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.52 or 0.00791418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00038141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.17 or 0.04676878 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

CVA is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

