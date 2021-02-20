CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $7,940.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.99 or 0.00793325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00038592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00056788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.46 or 0.04703743 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

