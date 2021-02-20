CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $5,415.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.88 or 0.00490054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00083932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00070475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00078139 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.63 or 0.00404336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025513 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

