CryptoSoul Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,500.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $126,842.54 and $2,500.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.01 or 0.00252527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.04 or 0.02987704 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

