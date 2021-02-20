CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $275,377.16 and $37.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

