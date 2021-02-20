CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,596,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

