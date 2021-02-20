Cubiex Market Cap Hits $5.71 Million (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $2.53 million worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded up 455.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.78 or 0.00448347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00079641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00067457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.00407114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024160 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Cubiex Coin Trading

Cubiex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

