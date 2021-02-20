CUDOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.62 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. CUDOS has a total market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 49% higher against the US dollar. One CUDOS token can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00487857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00083181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00410154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028153 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,585,070 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars.

